BRS rocked by Kavitha’s claims of ‘devils’ around KCR; KTR warns of ‘coverts’ loyal to Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Who are the “devils” and “coverts” in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)? Are they the same, or are they distinct groups?

Kavitha’s recent outburst, claiming that her father, K Chandrasekhar Rao, whom she regards as a god-like figure, is unfortunately surrounded by “devils,” has sparked intense debate. During a media conference on Saturday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao suggested that there might be “coverts” within the party loyal to Revanth Reddy, saying that it is common for political parties to be infiltrated by moles from rival groups.

Ever since Kavitha’s six-page letter surfaced in the public domain, speculation has flared about how it was leaked and why she wrote it to her father in the first place. As BRS leaders grapple with these unanswered questions, KTR’s comments about Revanth Reddy’s alleged moles have added another layer to the palace intrigue.

In her letter, Kavitha mentioned “devils” surrounding her father but did not identify them or explain why they were targeting her. This has fuelled discussions about who these individuals might be, why they are targeting her, and how KCR remains unaware of their presence.

A senior BRS leader, formerly part of the party’s politburo, told TNIE that he was puzzled by Kavitha’s decision to raise the issue of “devils” publicly instead of discussing it privately with KCR. The leader speculated that there might be a rift between Kavitha, her family, and some leaders from her native Nizamabad district. He suggested that Kavitha might be referring to just two or three leaders who have hindered her rise within the party’s hierarchy.

At a recent media conference before leaving for the US, Kavitha alleged that certain individuals were attempting to politically defame her, most likely referring to the same group. BRS sources revealed that a few key members in both KCR and KTR’s camps have been acting as moles for Revanth Reddy over the past four years, leaking sensitive party decisions and information about KCR’s family.

Party leaders confided to TNIE that KTR issued a stern warning, stating that these “coverts” compromising the party’s interests for the Congress would face consequences. BRS leaders are now closely watching how KCR will navigate this challenging situation and mitigate the damage to the party’s image.