CM Revanth urges PM Modi’s backing for Telangana’s chip, defence, metro projects

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support Telangana’s efforts in becoming a major player in India’s semiconductor ecosystem.
Calling on Modi in Delhi, Revanth stated that Telangana is aligned with India’s Semiconductor Mission and aims to emerge as a hub for advanced semiconductor and electronics manufacturing.
Stating that Hyderabad already hosts a strong ecosystem, with global R&D centres such as AMD, Qualcomm and NVIDIA and major manufacturers like Foxconn and Kaynes, Revanth highlighted Telangana as an attractive investment destination by pointing out the state’s offerings including seismic safety, industrial land availability, skilled workforce and supportive infrastructure.
He requested Modi’s intervention to secure ISM project approval for Telangana, stating that this would boost investor confidence and contribute towards India’s target of $500 billion electronics production by 2030. He said ISM approval would help generate high-value jobs and strengthen India’s global position in semiconductor supply chains.
'Hyderabad best for a defence hub'
Revanth also sought central support for defence-related initiatives, including Defence PSUs, private sector JVs and capacity-building for MSMEs. He described Hyderabad as the largest “Make in India” hub for aerospace and defence, supported by DRDO labs and over a dozen Defence PSUs.
The chief minister said about 1,000 MSMEs in the city supply components to national and international OEMs, attracting companies such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, GE, Safran and Honeywell. He called for fast-track approvals for defence JVs and offsets and said that OEMs have shown interest in Telangana but need assured Government of India orders.
The chief minister pointed out that defence MSMEs face high capital investment and long gestation periods, thus requiring PLI support and incentives. Revanth urged official recognition of the Hyderabad-Bengaluru corridor as a defence corridor to ensure parity with other regions. He also proposed Hyderabad as the venue for the next Defence Expo.
Green flag sought for Metro Phase-2
The chief minister requested Cabinet approval and expedited clearance from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project. He said the project involves five corridors totalling 76.4 km and will be implemented as a joint venture between the Union and state governments.
The estimated project cost is 24,269 crore, with the Government of India contributing 18% (4,230 crore), Telangana 30% (7,313 crore), and the remaining 48% (11,693 crore) to be raised as debt. He recalled that the proposal had been submitted to the Centre on November 4, 2024, and that all requested clarifications have since been provided by the state.
Parallel tracks
Revanth reiterated the state’s request for financial and Cabinet approval for both the southern and northern parts of the Regional Ring Road (RRR). He said land acquisition for this greenfield project began in 2022 under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and Telangana has agreed to share 50% of the acquisition cost.
Awards for over 90% of the required land have been sent to NHAI for approval and tenders have already been invited. The chief minister warned that executing only the northern segment first would increase land and construction costs for the southern portion due to price escalation. He said both segments should be implemented simultaneously for efficient utilisation and confirmed that Telangana is willing to bear 50% of the acquisition cost for the southern section as well.
Rail and Road connectivity
The chief minister also urged the Centre to approve a railway line running parallel to the RRR, stating that this 370 km route would create transformational opportunities across the state. Additionally, he requested the development of a greenfield highway from Bandar Port to a proposed dry port near Hyderabad, along with a railway line alongside the highway.