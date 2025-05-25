KTR demands Revanth’s resignation after ED names him in National Herald case

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday demanded the immediate resignation of A Revanth Reddy as chief minister after his name figured in the chargesheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald-Young India case.
Describing it as an “unprecedented insult” to Telangana, he said, “If Revanth has any integrity or morality left, he must step down immediately.”
Addressing reporters at a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, he also criticised the silence of BJP leaders in Telangana, in stark contrast to the stance of their counterparts in Karnataka who have openly criticised Congress leader DK Shivakumar in the same case. “This exposes the unholy nexus between the BJP and Congress in the state,” Rama Rao alleged, questioning why the Modi government was shielding the Congress government in Telangana.
He claimed that Telangana has become an ATM for the Congress high command, alleging that whenever the party requires funds, Revanth delivers large amounts to secure his position.
Rama Rao stated that in the past 17 months, Revanth made 44 trips to Delhi, “not for Telangana’s development but to plead with BJP leaders like Amit Shah to protect him from corruption charges”. He added that despite not initiating any new project or implementing welfare schemes, the state has incurred a debt of Rs 1.8 lakh crore under Revanth’s leadership. “Where is this money going?” he asked. Rama Rao also accused the BJP of shielding corrupt Congress leaders in Telangana through secret political arrangements. “Revanth is protecting BJP MPs involved in land scams, while the BJP is reciprocating by ignoring his corruption,” he claimed.
He criticised Rahul Gandhi for not holding Revanth accountable despite leading a nationwide campaign to “save democracy”. He concluded by saying the BRS would soon petition the Governor to seek permission for prosecution of the chief minister on corruption charges.