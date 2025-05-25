Sridhar Babu accuses BRS of contradictory stance on ED; alleges secret ties with BJP

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu accused the BRS of adopting contradictory approaches towards the Enforcement Directorate. It vilified the probe agency calling it a stooge in the hands of BJP when it was in power, and now hailing it as a paragon of virtue, alleged the minister.

In a statement released on Saturday, Sridhar Babu sought to remind the BRS that the same investigative agency they now praise had previously registered a case against K Kavitha, the daughter of BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Are they (BRS) now justifying the politically motivated and baseless cases being filed without evidence,” he wondered.

Stating that Sonia Gandhi made the dream of Telangana into a reality, he accused the BRS of having ruled the state like a spectre, inflicting suffering on people for a decade.

“Telangana’s people are only now beginning to move past that dark chapter,” he noted.

Accusing the BRS of aiding the BJP’s efforts to demoralise Congress workers through politically motivated ED cases against Rahul Gandhi, Sridhar Babu alleged a secret understanding between the two parties.