Telangana objects to AP's plan to draw Polavaram dead storage water; calls it unauthorised

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has raised strong objections against the Andhra Pradesh government’s reported plans to construct a new Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) drawing water from the dead storage of the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

The Telangana government has called on the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) to take immediate action as mandated under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA), 2014.

On Saturday, Engineer-in-Chief (General) G Anil Kumar wrote a letter — a copy of which was accessed by TNIE — addressed to the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and the GRMB to prevent the proposal from moving forward.

This objection comes in the wake of a news report published in a vernacular daily on May 21, which stated that the Andhra Pradesh government plans to lift water from a 35-metre level in the dead storage of the Polavaram reservoir during the current financial year. The report cited G.O. RT No. 134, issued on April 19, 2021, as the basis for the plan.