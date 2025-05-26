CM Revanth, TPCC chief Mahesh meet AICC secretary in Delhi; cabinet expansion, TPCC revamp on agenda

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud held a crucial meeting with AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal at his residence in Delhi on Sunday evening, reportedly to discuss appointment of various TPCC committees.

The meeting, which lasted for over an hour, is believed to be a precursor to the scheduled meeting of AICC leaders with Telangana BC leaders on Monday.

The party’s state unit is bringing pressure on its high command to complete the long pending exercise.

It is reliably learnt that Revanth and Mahesh Goud are likely to meet AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday to take final approval for expansion of state Cabinet and formation of TPCC committees.

Speaking to TNIE from Delhi after Sunday’s meeting with Venugopal, Mahesh Goud confirmed that they discussed the appointment of TPCC committees, and expansion of the state Cabinet.

Natarajan to reach Delhi

He said that AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan would reach Delhi by Monday afternoon, and take part in the crucial meetings.

Sources, meanwhile, said that the party was firm on expansion of Cabinet but the number remains inconclusive.

The party leaders discussed the possibility of filling five out of six vacant Cabinet berths, reserving the remaining one to pacify the disgruntled communities.