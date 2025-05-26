Formula E case: Anti-Corruption Bureau summons KTR on May 28

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) summoned BRS working president and former Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao for an enquiry on May 28 in the Formula E case. This is the second time that ACB summoned KTR in the same case.
However, Rama Rao in writing informed the ACB officials that he had planned to leave for UK and USA for multiple events, much in advance, he would appear before them the moment he comes back.
Rama Rao appeared before the ACB on January 9 and before the Enforcement Directorate on January 16.
It may be recalled here that the ACB registered a case against the former Minister on December 19, 2024, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Formula E-race, which was held in February 2023.
The allegation is that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) paid Rs 45 crore to the foreign company FEO in violation of the rules of the Reserve Bank of India.
The payments were made without the nod of the State Cabinet. Rama Rao, who is now Sircilla MLA, was named as A-1 in the case and the then Municipal Administration special chief secretary Arvind Kumar as A-2. HMDA's former chief engineer, BLN Reddy, was named as A-3.
Responding to the fresh notice, Rama Rao posted on X: "The ACB has given me a notice to appear for an enquiry on the 28th of May in the Formula E case. As a law-abiding citizen, I will definitely cooperate with the agencies even though the case is nothing but pure political harassment. As I have planned to leave for the UK & USA for multiple events much in advance, will appear in front of them the moment I come back. Informed the same to the ACB Officials in writing. But I should appreciate Revanth Reddy for his thirst for political vendetta and the way he swings in any direction without any scruples, to achieve the same. 48 hours ago, his name figures out in the ED chargesheet for supplying money in the National Herald case. 24 hours later Revanth Reddy is seen schmoozing with BJP top brass including PM Modi! Not a word against Revanth Reddy from even a single BJP leader for his involvement in the money laundering case!! Today, I get a notice from the ACB. Well! He may fail as an administrator, leader and even as a human being. But he is proving himself at cheap vendetta politics. I know BRS scares him. So! Keep trying. Jai Telangana"