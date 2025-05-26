Formula E case: Anti-Corruption Bureau summons KTR on May 28

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) summoned BRS working president and former Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao for an enquiry on May 28 in the Formula E case. This is the second time that ACB summoned KTR in the same case.

However, Rama Rao in writing informed the ACB officials that he had planned to leave for UK and USA for multiple events, much in advance, he would appear before them the moment he comes back.

Rama Rao appeared before the ACB on January 9 and before the Enforcement Directorate on January 16.

It may be recalled here that the ACB registered a case against the former Minister on December 19, 2024, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Formula E-race, which was held in February 2023.

The allegation is that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) paid Rs 45 crore to the foreign company FEO in violation of the rules of the Reserve Bank of India.