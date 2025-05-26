Hyderabad Dialogues | Whatever we did, was for country: DRDO veterans behind anti-drone tech used in Operation Sindoor

Akash is like a complete missile shield?

Exactly, it is like a missile shield. It has detection, long-range detection radar, short-range detection radar, guidance radar, communication systems, it has missiles on its own that can go and then attack the enemy. This gave an opportunity for all the private players to build themselves very strong. Because they are getting money, getting the order, they could expand themselves and build the facilities. Thus, after 2007, the entire scenario changed.

The first programmes took 25 years for development. The subsequent programmes, the next generation missiles that the country has started — something like QRSAM where now multiple countries are ready to buy — have taken only around 10 years, from conceptual idea to production. The reason is you have a proper supporting backup industry. If I wanted a motor earlier, it would have taken a year earlier whereas now it is just two months. Most of these components are indigenously produced.

In the last 10 years, the initiatives that were done in the defence domain are really unheard of …

leaving aside the politics. The one man who changed all this I would say was Manohar Parrikar (former defence minister). He was a visionary. He said this kind of model cannot work — producing it through DRDO, public sector. He realised we have to involve the private players also in R&D. We should see to it that they get the orders, that they start developing the systems. If you have a problem, do not restrict yourself to closed-door conversations because you will not get the solution. You will have to speak aloud your problems — call more participants and then ask for the solutions. So, that is where the MoD has opened up. Five years, 10 years ago, if you wanted to get into army headquarters or the air force headquarters, for a private player, it was a nightmare. You were asked around 100 questions — including why do you want a meeting with me? Today, secretaries call private companies and ask us what is it that you want to make these systems better. Do you want some test facilities or a policy modification?

The bureaucratic process has been simplified.

Yes, it has been simplified. It has been made more open to the private industry. They realised that unless we tap this potential, we cannot grow. The result is Operation Sindoor. The result of all that has happened behind the scenes has suddenly emerged in public. You have seen some battles recently, at least two to three. You could stop potential catastrophic damage that could have happened otherwise because we are prepared. We are prepared without depending on foreign countries. Wherever possible, they have built the technology with jammer shields. That is why most of the drones could not get in.

Will this be the future of warfare now?

Yes, this has been proven and on multiple occasions, we have already seen what they can do.

Both of you are into technology. Most people go abroad. Why did you prefer DRDO?

We had a little bit of patriotism right from day one. In fact, this choice was there even for us. In 2003, when we joined DRDO, the size of the batch was 442 — all of them scientists trained together at Pune at the Institute of Armament Technology (now DIAT). Out of that, within three years, 50 per cent left for these kinds of opportunities. In those days, DRDO used to be a kind of launch pad. You join, learn for two to three years, get into some private company and then start building your career. But we never chose that. Whatever we did, we wanted to do it for the country.