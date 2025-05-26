Lobbying delays formation of Yadadri temple board despite law being passed two months ago

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: After coming to power, the Congress government in Telangana decided to constitute a board for the Yadadrigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, similar to the TTD board.

Facilitating the decision, the Endowments Act was amended, and a new law was passed.

Though it has been two months since the temple’s trust board establishment bill was approved by the Assembly, the appointment of the board chairman and members has not yet progressed. It is believed that the delay in forming the Yadadri board is due to intense lobbying among top leaders from the undivided district, each pushing for their group to get representation.

The proposed board will have 18 members, including a chairman, 11 governing body members, and six ex officio members. The term for the board will be two years.

The government is planning to appoint industrialists with a service mindset, spiritual leaders, and experts from various fields. It also intends to include members from other states to boost the temple’s national recognition. The previous board of trustees was formed in 2008 and operated until 2010. For the past 15 years, the temple has been functioning without a governing body. With the new decision to form a board, many individuals are now showing keen interest in becoming board members of the temple or chairman.

These include Congress loyalists of the past decade, disappointed ticket aspirants, leaders who worked for MLA victories, those aiming for nominated posts, businessmen, NGO organisers, and eminent personalities from various fields.

Intense lobbying and political pressure

These aspirants are reportedly lobbying through their political connections to secure a spot on the board. Several leaders have allegedly already started exerting pressure on their seniors. Two ministers from the erstwhile Nalgonda district — N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy — along with senior leader Jana Reddy and local MLA and government whip Beerla Ilaiah, are reportedly pushing for their own nominees to be appointed as chairman and board members.