Miss World CEO dismisses Miss England’s ‘performing monkey’ claim; calls allegations attention-seeking

HYDERABAD: After the Miss World pageant in Hyderabad was jolted out of its routine glamour on Saturday with Miss England Milla Magee likening her experience to that of a “performing monkey”, Miss World CEO Julia Morley on Sunday said she was “disappointed” by the remarks and suggested the claims were false and possibly attention-seeking.

Morley said Magee had originally cited her mother’s ill health as the reason for her early departure. But following her return to the UK, Magee shared a dramatically different version of events in the British press — one that has left the Miss World Organisation surprised and saddened.

Morley said: “It is difficult - nobody expected anything like this. As a grandmother, I understand that sometimes people feel uncertain, especially when things aren’t going well in their lives. Milla told me her mother wasn’t well, and for me, it was without question that she should return home. We arranged a flight and sent her back."

“But then, suddenly, we heard a very different version of events. England is known for journalistic exaggeration. I’m not angry, but perhaps she was seeking attention of a different kind. Her mother, I believe, is part of a pop band and familiar with media drama.”

She went on, “To be fair, I don’t know the full truth - we may learn more later. What she said about being surrounded by men at a dinner table is absolutely untrue. We all attended the same dinner, and there are photos showing her seated with other women. India is a country that respects its daughters.”

“I’m disappointed, yes, but I won’t let this spoil my time here or affect the Miss World event. Telling the truth is important, and the truth is, nothing inappropriate happened. I’ve learned to face situations honestly and move forward. I’m glad the runner-up from England stepped in and seems very happy, as do all the other contestants. This will not stop us from loving India.”