PM Modi hails Telangana’s ‘drone didis’ as sky warriors transforming agriculture in Sangareddy

HYDERABAD: During his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the ‘sky warriors’ of Sangareddy district — women trained by the district administration to operate drones for agricultural work.

“My dear countrymen, today there are many women who are working in the fields as well as touching the heights of the sky. Yes! You heard it right, now the women of the village are flying drones as Drone Didi and ushering in a new revolution in agriculture,” the PM noted.

Modi stated, “Friends, in Sangareddy district of Telangana, women who until recently had to depend on others are now completing the work of spraying pesticides on 50 acres of land with the help of drones. Three hours in the morning, two hours in the evening and the work is done. Friends, the villagers have also accepted this change wholeheartedly. Now, these women are not known as ‘drone operators’ but as ‘sky warriors’. These women are telling us that change comes when technology and determination go together.”

It may be recalled that TNIE published a story “Farm tech takes feminist flight in Sangareddy fields” on April 6, 2025, which featured these women, who began using drones for spraying pesticides upon being encouraged by the District Collector Valluri Kranthi.