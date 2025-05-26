Telangana government launches Rs 1 crore insurance scheme for electricity workers

HYDERABAD: Telangana government has launched a Rs one crore insurance scheme for electricity workers. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday handed over a cheque for Rs one crore to the family of Jogun Naresh, who lost his life in an accident while on duty under NPDCL. He also gave a compassionate appointment letter to Naresh’s wife Ramesh Shrimati in the Electricity department.

Addressing a gathering later, he stated that awarding such a high-value accident insurance cheque to an electricity worker was made possible only under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Indiramma government.

He emphasised that no previous government had ever thought or worked for the welfare of workers in such a significant way. He said that this was possible as the Congress came into power in the state.

The deputy CM said, providing both accident insurance and a compassionate appointment reflects the government’s vision, action, and humane approach.

He recalled that the accident insurance scheme was first introduced in Singareni and later extended to the employees of the Electricity department.

Providing Rs one crore instill a new sense of security among all workers in the electricity department, Bhatti said. He also congratulated NPDCL CMD Varun Reddy for successfully implementing the government’s vision.