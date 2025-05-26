Telangana governor takes holy dip at Kaleshwaram; massive pilgrim turnout at Saraswati Pushkaralu

BHUPALPALLY: The 11th day of the ongoing Saraswati Pushkaralu witnessed a massive turnout of pilgrims at Kaleshwaram, with devotees arriving in large numbers from the early hours of Sunday morning.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma visited the Saraswati Pushkaralu Ghat and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the rivers Godavari, Pranahita, and Saraswati are believed to converge. He also offered special prayers and performed spiritual rituals at the revered site. Later, the Governor visited the Kaleshwara Mukteeshwara Swamy temple and offered prayers to Lord Shiva.

With the festival nearing its conclusion, lakhs of pilgrims have been congregating at the Pushkar Ghats to take part in the sacred ritual bath. After the holy dip at Triveni Sangam, devotees headed to the Mukteeshwara Swamy temple for darshan. The temple echoed with devotional chants as thousands of pilgrims sought divine blessings.

The 12-day event is set to conclude on Monday. In anticipation of the large crowds on the final day, District Collector Rahul Sharma has been personally supervising arrangements. He has been regularly reviewing the preparations, guiding officials, and ensuring smooth transportation and other facilities for the visiting devotees.

On Sunday alone, an estimated 3 lakh pilgrims visited the Pushkar Ghats. Police and revenue authorities deployed extensive manpower to manage the crowd and maintain order in the temple and ghat areas.