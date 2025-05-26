Telangana police seek deportation of phone tapping case accused Prabhakar Rao from US

HYDERABAD: Telangana police have reportedly approached the US Department of Homeland Security for the deportation of T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the phone tapping case, through proper channels. He left the country a day after the case was registered at the Panjagutta police station in March 2024 and has remained abroad since.

It is believed that the US authorities have been informed that Prabhakar’s passport has been revoked and that he is now staying in the country illegally. Interpol has also issued a Red Corner Notice against him.

It may be recalled that Prabhakar had applied for political asylum in the US. To counter this, the government reportedly submitted a detailed report to the American authorities, outlining his alleged role in illegally tapping the phones of political leaders, high court judges and other prominent individuals.