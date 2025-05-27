74-year-old Telangana man urges officials to restore his razed hotel

KARIMNAGAR: Seventy-four-year-old Somireddy Narayan Reddy, urged the authorities at the Prajavani programme on Monday to restore his roadside eatery, which was allegedly demolished to make way for road widening a year ago at Chintakunta of Kothapally mandal in the district.

In his petition at the Prajavani, the septuagenarian claimed though he met several officials requesting compensation and help in rebuilding his hotel, his efforts went in vain.

According to him, he managed to perform the marriage of his two daughters with the earnings from his hotel and loans from lenders. He said he and his wife survive on Rs 2,116 Asara pension and wondered how he is going to clear Rs 5 lakh loan.

Once a landlord of 20 acres of agriculture land, Narayana Reddy said that the hotel was the only source of his livelihood after the government had acquired his land about 40 years ago for the Lower Manair Dam construction and paid him some compensation.

Narayana Reddy further claimed he had built the hotel with permission from the gram panchayat.