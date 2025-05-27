Congress workers try to barge into KT Rama Rao’s office in Sircilla to install CM Revanth Reddy’s photo

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Tensions escalated at the camp office of BRS MLA KT Rama Rao in Sircilla on Monday when a group of Congress activists attempted to forcibly enter the premises to install a photograph of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

They forced their way inside, citing protocol, which they said mandated that the CM’s photo should be hung on the wall inside the MLAs’ camp offices.

The incident led to physical confrontation between Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) activists, prompting police intervention and a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

The clash broke out when Congress activists, carrying the CM’s photo, tried to barge into KTR’s camp office. BRS leaders, led by town president Jindam Chakrapani, confronted the group to prevent their entry, leading to heated arguments and a scuffle.

Police rushed to the scene but were unable to pacify the aggressive activists from both sides. To control the situation, authorities closed the camp office gates, deployed additional forces and restricted entry to the premises.

Amid the chaos, Chakrapani attempted to drive his car into the camp office, at which point Congress activists allegedly attacked his vehicle. The police responded with a lathi-charge, dispersing the crowd and arresting leaders from both parties, who were then transported to the police station in separate vehicles.

BRS leaders condemned the Congress activists’ actions, alleging they behaved like “goons” and attempted to vandalise the MLA’s camp office. Former BRS MP B Vinod Kumar and former Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar issued strongly worded statements denouncing the incident.

Vinod Kumar said that KTR’s camp office in Sircilla is not a formal MLA office but a residence constructed for the MLA, questioning the appropriateness of placing Revanth Reddy’s photo in a private house. He further described the police lathi-charge on BRS leaders as a “heinous act,” accusing the authorities of bias. Police forces have been posted at the camp office to prevent further clashes. Investigation into the incident is in progress.