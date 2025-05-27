K Chandrasekhar Rao sends emissaries to Kavitha as rift within BRS deepens

HYDERABAD: After days of silence, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday sent emissaries to meet his daughter and party MLC K Kavitha.

Since her arrival in Hyderabad, Kavitha had remained largely isolated within the party. However, on Monday evening, BRS MP D Damodar Rao and the party’s legal cell in-charge Gandra Mohan Rao visited her residence and held talks for around three hours.

Sources said they advised her to raise any concerns through internal party channels and avoid airing them publicly. They were referring to a letter Kavitha had addressed to KCR, in which she raised several issues. The leak of this letter to the press on Thursday reportedly unsettled the party leadership.

Upon her return from the US, Kavitha appeared to intensify tensions by describing KCR as “god” surrounded by “devils”. The emissaries are believed to have asked her to list the problems she was facing within the party.

During the meeting, Kavitha is reported to have demanded an investigation into who leaked the letter and action against those responsible. She also called for the removal of certain individuals around KCR whom she again described as “devils”. Sources said Kavitha conveyed that if given her due role in the party, she was prepared to work under KCR’s leadership.

Kavitha seeks action against baiters within BRS

Kavitha also sought action against party leaders and supporters allegedly spreading false propaganda against her on social media. Reportedly, she showed screenshots of such posts to both leaders and asked why she should continue to face such insults, stating, “So far I am tolerating insults only for KCR.”

Sources noted that Kavitha grew emotional during the meeting and reiterated her respect for KCR, blaming some close to him for creating a rift. She is also said to have requested Damodar Rao to arrange a personal meeting with KCR to directly explain her position.

Damodar Rao and Mohan Rao reportedly assured her that they would inform KCR of the discussion and convey her concerns. They are also said to have asked what prompted her to write the letter in the first place.

Meanwhile, on social media platform X, Kavitha condemned the ACB notices issued to KTR, calling them politically motivated.