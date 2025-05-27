Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha reviews Covid-19 status, monsoon disease preparedness in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Health officials informed Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha during a review meeting on Monday that, based on available data and ongoing research, there is no current danger from Covid-19. They assured the minister that there is no need for panic, as herd immunity has already been achieved across the state and the country.

Raja Narasimha convened a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat to assess the Covid-19 situation and preparedness for the prevention and control of seasonal diseases in the state.

Subject experts briefed the minister on Covid-19 trends both nationally and globally. They said, according to current data, the situation remains under control and does not pose any significant public health threat. Although some countries have reported a sporadic rise in cases, hospitalisation rates remain negligible. The experts advised that individuals with comorbidities or compromised immunity should exercise caution, though there is no cause for widespread public concern.

They further noted that the country has largely achieved herd immunity, which is helping stabilise the situation. Asymptomatic and silent transmissions are occasionally observed but tend to subside without significant impact.

Regarding preparedness for seasonal illnesses ahead of the monsoon, the health minister stressed the need for an advanced surveillance system to monitor acute respiratory infections and vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and typhoid. He suggested collaboration with institutions including CCMB, CDFD, NIN-ICMR, AIIMS Bibinagar and NIMS.

He directed officials to strengthen seasonal illness preparedness, including sanitation, vector control and district-level coordination, to be undertaken proactively ahead of the monsoon.

With agricultural activity increasing during the season, the minister also flagged the potential rise in snake and scorpion bite incidents. He instructed all healthcare facilities, from Primary Health Centres to teaching hospitals, to be equipped with adequate antivenom and supportive medication.