Over 2 lakh take holy dip on last day of Saraswati Pushkaralu

BHUPALPALLY : More than two lakh pilgrims took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on the last day of Saraswati Pushkaralu on Monday.

A ten-kilometre-long traffic jam caused panic among pilgrims trying to reach the Pushkar Ghat. However, the police and Endowments department authorities cleared the traffic on the main road to make way.

To facilitate transportation, TGSRTC officials operated a special shuttle service from various locations to the ghat for pilgrims.

During the night, a group of priests from Varanasi (Kashi) offered the Saraswati Navaratna Mala Harathi, marking the conclusion of Pushkaralu. Later, district administration authorities organised a drone show at the ghats.

State Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Dharmapuri MLA and Government Whip Aduluri Laxman Kumar took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. Following this, they visited the Kaleshwara Mukteeshwara Swamy temple and performed rituals for Lord Shiva. The temple also witnessed an overwhelming turnout of pilgrims.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally District Collector Rahul Sharma and Superintendent of Police Kiran Khare took precautionary measures to ensure a smooth and peaceful conclusion to Pushkaralu.