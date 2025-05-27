Telangana govt launches Rs 1 crore insurance scheme for electricity workers

HYDERABAD: The state government has launched a new scheme to provide Rs 1 crore insurance cover to electricity department workers.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka handed over a Rs 1 crore cheque to the family of Jogun Naresh, who lost his life in an accident while on duty under NPDCL.

He also formally handed over an appointment letter to Naresh’s wife Ramesh Shrimati, who has been provided a job in the Electricity department on compassionate grounds.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy CM termed it a historic moment that reflects the vision of Indiramma government.

“Awarding such a high-value accident insurance cheque to an electricity worker was made possible only under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Indiramma government. No previous government had ever thought of or worked for the welfare of workers in such a significant manner,” he said.

“Providing both accident insurance and a compassionate appointment reflects this government’s vision, action and humane approach,” he added.

Vikramarka recalled that the accident insurance scheme was first introduced in Singareni and later extended to the employees of the Electricity department.

“Providing `1 crore insurance cover instils a new sense of security among all workers in the electricity department,” he said and urged the electricity employees to serve the people with dedication.

He also congratulated NPDCL CMD Varun Reddy for successfully implementing the government’s vision.