Transpersons to receive housing scheme benefits: Minister Danasari Anasuya

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the state government is committed to encouraging transpersons in all sectors, Women & Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya on Monday said it is contemplating appointing eligible persons from the community in all government departments.

During a review meeting on the issues of transpersons, the minister also announced that the transpersons would be allotted Indiramma houses under the disability quota.

Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, said that the government’s decision to appoint transpersons as traffic assistants is a historic one.

Lauding the traffic assistants for their commendable performance in Hyderabad city, she said that the Centre and other state governments too were initiating similar measures. Referring to the establishment of Maitri Clinics in districts, the minister promised that efforts would be made to create more opportunities for the community in all government departments.

The minister reiterated that the primary objective of this programme is to provide equal opportunities and integrate the transgender community into the mainstream of society.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, meanwhile, said that transgender individuals were recruited, as per Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s instructions, in December last year and the entire process was completed in 10 days.

Currently, 38 traffic assistants are serving in the Hyderabad City Police Traffic Department, he added.

Stating that not a single complaint has been registered against them in the past six months, he said that these individuals will serve as role models for the entire nation.

Telangana is leading the country in providing employment opportunities to the transgender community.

The traffic assistants expressed their gratitude to the chief minister for giving them recognition that they have not received in the past 76 years.

Secretary of Women & Child Welfare department Anitha Ramachandran, members of transgender NGOs, and the newly appointed traffic assistants were present on the occasion.