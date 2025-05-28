Hard disk with ‘Kannappa’ footage stolen before release?

HYDERABAD: A hard disk containing 90 minutes of crucial footage from the upcoming Manchu Vishnu-starrer Kannappa was allegedly stolen from the office of Twenty Four Frames Factory Pvt Ltd in Film Nagar, weeks ahead of its scheduled release on June 27.

According to a complaint filed by Executive Producer Reddy Vijay Kumar, the footage — containing a key action sequence — was sent by Mumbai-based Hive Studios via courier on March 23.

The package was received on May 25 by an office assistant, Raghu, who reportedly handed it over to a woman named Charitha. She has since gone missing with the hard disk, allegedly without authorisation.

When the production team inquired with the courier service about a missing delivery, records confirmed the package was delivered and signed for by Raghu.

The company suspects Charitha acted with malicious intent. Despite efforts, they have been unable to retrieve the footage, which includes sensitive VFX content. The team fears a leak could cause severe financial and reputational harm.

The production house stated that neither of the accused is affiliated with the company and asserted the perpetrator’s identity and motive are known.