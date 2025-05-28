Hyderabad teen is youngest Indian to scale all seven continents

HYDERABAD: At just sixteen, Vishwanath Karthikey Padakanti from Hyderabad has etched his name in the annals of mountaineering glory, becoming the youngest Indian — and the second youngest in the world — to complete the daunting 7 Summits challenge, which demands climbing the highest peak on each of the seven continents.
His final and most formidable ascent, Mount Everest (8,848 metres), was achieved on May 26, 2025, a moment that marked the culmination of a dream years in the making.
Before him, Kaamya Karthikeyan was the youngest Indian to scale the seven summits at the age of 17. The youngest person in the world to scale all seven peaks is American mountaineer Jordan Romero, who achieved the milestone at the age of 15.
Reflecting on the feat, Vishwanath Karthikey said: “This journey tested every part of me—physically, mentally, and emotionally. But standing on the summit of Everest and completing the 7 Summits is a dream come true. I am deeply grateful for the love and support I have received throughout this journey.”
Much of that unwavering support came from his family. “My parents, Padakanti Rajendera Prasad and Padakanti Laxmi, and my grandparents have been my pillars of strength,” he said days before the summit push. “My mother, especially, has been the driving force — juggling countless responsibilities and nurturing my dream with her constant belief that doing what you love leads to a fulfilling and successful life.”
The teen’s transformation from a self-described “lazy” student to a disciplined mountaineer was nothing short of remarkable. “Before mountaineering, Karthikey struggled academically and lacked motivation,” his mother, Laxmi, shared with TNIE. “But after his first trek, everything changed — his focus sharpened, his grades soared from 40% to nearly 80%, and his days began at 4.40 am with rigorous training in Yapral, before heading off to college.”
Over the past five years, Vishwanath trained under the expert mentorship of Bharath and Lt Romil Barthwal, a veteran of the Indian Army and accomplished climber.
“Vishwanath’s achievement is more than just a mountaineering milestone,” said Romil Barthwal. “It’s a testament to his strength of character, humility, and unshakable determination. Guiding him has been a privilege. He’s proof of what young minds can achieve with the right attitude, discipline, and purpose.”
Speaking to TNIE on Karthikey’s achievements, Bharath said: “We have been training Karthikey for five years. Watching his journey and witnessing his growth into India’s youngest to summit all seven peaks has been incredibly special. His commitment has only deepened over time.”
Karthikey left Hyderabad on April 10 and arrived in Kathmandu on May 7. From there, he began the slow, demanding process of acclimatisation.
“The Everest summit wasn’t without challenges. Originally scheduled for May 19, the climb had to be postponed after Vishwanath was struck with the infamous Khumbu cough at Camp 4, forcing a temporary descent. But true to form, he bounced back. Once he recovered, he showed tremendous willpower and pushed forward with focus and resolve,” Bharath added.