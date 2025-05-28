Hyderabad teen is youngest Indian to scale all seven continents

HYDERABAD: At just sixteen, Vishwanath Karthikey Padakanti from Hyderabad has etched his name in the annals of mountaineering glory, becoming the youngest Indian — and the second youngest in the world — to complete the daunting 7 Summits challenge, which demands climbing the highest peak on each of the seven continents.

His final and most formidable ascent, Mount Everest (8,848 metres), was achieved on May 26, 2025, a moment that marked the culmination of a dream years in the making.

Before him, Kaamya Karthikeyan was the youngest Indian to scale the seven summits at the age of 17. The youngest person in the world to scale all seven peaks is American mountaineer Jordan Romero, who achieved the milestone at the age of 15.

Reflecting on the feat, Vishwanath Karthikey said: “This journey tested every part of me—physically, mentally, and emotionally. But standing on the summit of Everest and completing the 7 Summits is a dream come true. I am deeply grateful for the love and support I have received throughout this journey.”

Much of that unwavering support came from his family. “My parents, Padakanti Rajendera Prasad and Padakanti Laxmi, and my grandparents have been my pillars of strength,” he said days before the summit push. “My mother, especially, has been the driving force — juggling countless responsibilities and nurturing my dream with her constant belief that doing what you love leads to a fulfilling and successful life.”