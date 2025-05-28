International guests to attend state formation day fete

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday instructed officials to chalk out meticulous plans for conducting the Telangana Formation Day celebrations on a grand scale on June 2.

During a review meeting on preparations being made for the formation day fete, held at the Secretariat here, the deputy CM directed the officials to make special arrangements as several international guests, including Miss World winners and the mayor of a Japanese city will be attending the event.

The meeting also discussed the schedule of events, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to the Martyrs’ Memorial, which will be followed by the flag hoisting, march past, speeches and medal distribution ceremony at Parade Grounds.

The deputy CM instructed officials to prioritise celebrations in Hyderabad and also organise similar events in all district headquarters.

He also reviewed plans for Telangana Formation Day celebrations at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi and events to be led by in-charge ministers in each district.

The deputy CM emphasised that all departments should plan the events in a way that reflects the glory and prestige of Telangana.

Vikramarka, meanwhile, asked the officials to directly contact Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao if they want to share their ideas for successful conduct of the events.