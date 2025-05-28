Many collectors fail to meet CM’s performance yardstick

HYDERABAD: The state government is reportedly displeased with the performance of a majority of district collectors, many of whom have scored poorly in internal evaluations.

According to sources, a significant number of collectors failed to secure even 50-55% marks in the performance assessments conducted by the government.

In light of these findings, the government is likely to initiate large-scale transfers of district collectors.

A broader administrative reshuffle of senior IAS officers is already underway.

The expected transfers are intended to send a clear signal across the bureaucracy about the government’s intent to enforce accountability and prioritise field-level efficiency and citizen-centric governance.

According to top officials, the government evaluates collectors based on a range of parameters, including administrative efficiency, field engagement and responsiveness to public concerns. The latest evaluation reportedly uncovered widespread deficiencies across several districts, prompting concern at the highest levels.