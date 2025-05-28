Many collectors fail to meet CM’s performance yardstick

HYDERABAD: The state government is reportedly displeased with the performance of a majority of district collectors, many of whom have scored poorly in internal evaluations.
According to sources, a significant number of collectors failed to secure even 50-55% marks in the performance assessments conducted by the government.
In light of these findings, the government is likely to initiate large-scale transfers of district collectors.
A broader administrative reshuffle of senior IAS officers is already underway.
The expected transfers are intended to send a clear signal across the bureaucracy about the government’s intent to enforce accountability and prioritise field-level efficiency and citizen-centric governance.
According to top officials, the government evaluates collectors based on a range of parameters, including administrative efficiency, field engagement and responsiveness to public concerns. The latest evaluation reportedly uncovered widespread deficiencies across several districts, prompting concern at the highest levels.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has consistently underlined the need for strong grassroots engagement by district collectors and other members of the IAS and IPS cadres. In both public forums and internal reviews, he has urged officials to be more visible in rural areas and to maintain direct interaction with citizens to better understand and address local issues.
It is important to note that a senior IAS officer recently drew criticism for an incident during a public event where he touched the chief minister’s feet. The episode drew sharp reactions from opposition parties and underscored concerns about bureaucratic conduct.
In addition to underperformance, the district collectors are also not accepting the requests of MLAs even when the said requests are legally valid.
At the same time, the collectors are said to be occupied with administrative work and implementation of various schemes of the state government. The collectors have been tasked with the implementation of Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, issuance of ration cards, as well as several other programmes.