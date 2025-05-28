Menstrual hygiene still a distant dream for many schoolgirls in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: On Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025, the stark reality of adolescent girls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana highlights that the lack of access to sanitary pads, clean toilets, and menstrual education continues to affect their health and education.

Nithya(name changed), a teenager from Nelaturu village in Andhra Pradesh, was caught off guard by her first period. Her parents, both agricultural labourers, could offer little guidance. Siri (name changed), from Machara village, echoed similar struggles, feeling confused and isolated during menstruation due to prevailing taboos and a lack of information.

These are not isolated stories. A recent study by Child Rights and You (CRY)- South, a Banglore based NGO conducted across 109 schools and hostels in six districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, revealed deep-rooted gaps in menstrual hygiene management. Of the 370 toilets designated for girls, only 108 were in usable condition. Most lacked water, soap, or proper waste disposal, forcing girls to avoid them entirely. Only 43 institutions stocked sanitary napkins, the rest had no provisions, leaving girls with little choice but to use unhygienic alternatives or skip school altogether.

“Girls are missing up to four school days a month due to the lack of menstrual support,” said John Roberts, Regional Director, CRY – South. “This cumulative absenteeism affects academic performance and increases dropout risks, especially among girls from marginalised communities.”