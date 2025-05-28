Menstrual hygiene still a distant dream for many schoolgirls in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: On Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025, the stark reality of adolescent girls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana highlights that the lack of access to sanitary pads, clean toilets, and menstrual education continues to affect their health and education.
Nithya(name changed), a teenager from Nelaturu village in Andhra Pradesh, was caught off guard by her first period. Her parents, both agricultural labourers, could offer little guidance. Siri (name changed), from Machara village, echoed similar struggles, feeling confused and isolated during menstruation due to prevailing taboos and a lack of information.
These are not isolated stories. A recent study by Child Rights and You (CRY)- South, a Banglore based NGO conducted across 109 schools and hostels in six districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, revealed deep-rooted gaps in menstrual hygiene management. Of the 370 toilets designated for girls, only 108 were in usable condition. Most lacked water, soap, or proper waste disposal, forcing girls to avoid them entirely. Only 43 institutions stocked sanitary napkins, the rest had no provisions, leaving girls with little choice but to use unhygienic alternatives or skip school altogether.
“Girls are missing up to four school days a month due to the lack of menstrual support,” said John Roberts, Regional Director, CRY – South. “This cumulative absenteeism affects academic performance and increases dropout risks, especially among girls from marginalised communities.”
Menstrual hygiene is closely linked to adolescent girls’ education, health, and dignity. Yet, despite schemes like the central government's Menstrual Hygiene Scheme and Andhra Pradesh’s 'Swechha' programme, implementation remains weak. Launched in 2021, 'Swechha' aimed to distribute free sanitary napkins to nearly 10 lakh girls in government schools and colleges every month. However, the scheme has not seen consistent follow-through after its inaugural year.
Telangana has made similar efforts. In 2022, it allocated Rs. 69.5 crore to distribute sanitary pads in government institutions and provided health kits to 11 lakh adolescent girls. But sustained, on-the-ground implementation and infrastructure development remain major hurdles.
The National Family Health Survey-5 (2019–21) reveals that 64% of Indian girls aged 15–19 use sanitary napkins, up from 42% in the previous survey. However, nearly half still rely on cloth or other alternatives, especially in rural areas where awareness and affordability are lower. In urban India, hygienic product usage stands at 90%, compared to 73% in rural regions.
“Menstrual health cannot be addressed through product distribution alone,” said Roberts. “We need sustained education, clean infrastructure, and open conversations to dismantle the shame and stigma surrounding periods.”
One of the most alarming findings from CRY’s study is the silence around menstruation. More than half of the girls surveyed were unaware of menstruation before their first period. Teachers, who could be key sources of information, were the least cited. Most girls learned about it from their mothers or peers, perpetuating myths and fears.
Recognising this gap, CRY has formed Adolescent Girls Collectives (AGCs) in multiple villages across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. These safe spaces allow girls to openly discuss menstrual hygiene, receive guidance, and demand better facilities. Through these collectives, girls like Nithya have transformed from being overwhelmed by menstruation to becoming menstrual health advocates in their communities.
Siri said, “Before joining the collective, I felt embarrassed during my periods. Now, I speak to my friends about hygiene and help them access pads.”
The central government’s announcement in November 2024 of a comprehensive Menstrual Hygiene Policy for schoolgirls is a welcome move. The policy aims to integrate menstrual education in schools, improve access to sanitary products, and establish safe disposal mechanisms.
Yet, the success of such initiatives depends on execution at the grassroots. Toilets must be clean and functional. Sanitary pads must be available regularly. And most importantly, the silence around menstruation must be broken in classrooms, staff rooms, and communities.
As India marks another Menstrual Hygiene Day, it’s clear that a pad, a toilet, and a conversation can change the future for millions of girls. But only if we ensure that policies turn into practices, in every school, in every village.