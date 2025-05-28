Moonlighting while on duty? 77 MGM staff get memos

WARANGAL: As many as 77 doctors and administrative staff at the government-run MGM Hospital in Warangal were issued memos on Monday evening, following directions from Warangal District Collector Satya Sharada.

The memos were issued due to negligence in attending to duties on time. In a recent surprise visit to the hospital, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and MLC Basavaraju Saraiah observed that many doctors were not reporting to duty as scheduled

During the visit, several patients and their attendants complained that doctors were arriving late — often after 10 am — and leaving early, before noon.

It was also alleged that some doctors, who commute daily from Hyderabad, were neglecting their duties at MGM Hospital while simultaneously engaging in private practice in Warangal.

Following these revelations, the MLA and MLC reported the issue to District Collector Satya Sharada, urging strict action against those failing to maintain proper duty hours.

Collector Satya Sharada said that if doctors commuting from other cities do not change their behaviour, stricter measures would be taken. The mass issuance of memos has sparked widespread discussion in both medical and administrative circles across the region.