Panel of experts proposed to find a way forward

HYDERABAD: The Irrigation department has proposed the formation of an expert committee, headed by former Central Water Commission (CWC) chairman and dam safety expert AB Pandya, to chart a way forward as recommended by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) in its final report concerning the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief G Anil Kumar on Tuesday sent the proposal to the Irrigation Secretary.

The proposal recommended Pandya as the chairman of the committee, with the engineer-in-chief (General), engineer-in-chief (O&M), SDSO, chief engineer of CDO, CWPRS Director Prabhas Chandra, retired CE of DSRP (mechanical expert) K Satyanarayana, NIT-Warangal professor N Ramana Murthy, a geotechnical/geologist/geo-rock mechanics expert, and IIT-Hyderabad professor R Satish, a hydrology expert, as members, while the Chief Engineer (I), Ramagundam, will be the member-convener. The panel will also have two subject experts on board, on an invitation basis.