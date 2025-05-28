Rajiv Yuva Vikasam beneficiaries to get sanction letters from June 2

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday announced that sanction letters will be handed over to the beneficiaries of Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme across the state from June 2 to 9.

During a review meeting on implementation of the scheme held at the Secretariat here, the deputy CM directed the officials to meticulously plan and carry out the sanction letter distribution process.

Vikramarka also said that district- and constituency-level training programmes should be conducted from June 10 to 15, after which the scheme implementation process should be started. “The aim is to start the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme on June 2 and empower five lakh youth with self-employment opportunities by Gandhi Jayanti on October 2,” he said.

The deputy CM instructed senior officials of the SC, ST, BC and minority welfare departments to coordinate with district in-charge ministers and collectors in order to help urban youth interested in becoming gig workers to purchase two-wheelers under the Yuva Vikasam scheme.