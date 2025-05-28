Rajiv Yuva Vikasam beneficiaries to get sanction letters from June 2

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday announced that sanction letters will be handed over to the beneficiaries of Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme across the state from June 2 to 9.
During a review meeting on implementation of the scheme held at the Secretariat here, the deputy CM directed the officials to meticulously plan and carry out the sanction letter distribution process.
Vikramarka also said that district- and constituency-level training programmes should be conducted from June 10 to 15, after which the scheme implementation process should be started. “The aim is to start the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme on June 2 and empower five lakh youth with self-employment opportunities by Gandhi Jayanti on October 2,” he said.
The deputy CM instructed senior officials of the SC, ST, BC and minority welfare departments to coordinate with district in-charge ministers and collectors in order to help urban youth interested in becoming gig workers to purchase two-wheelers under the Yuva Vikasam scheme.
He also directed the chairpersons of the welfare corporations to receive applications under this scheme and forward all reviewed applications to the respective district collectors.
Stating that Telangana is the first state in the country to spend Rs 8,000 crore in one year for providing self-employment opportunities to youth, he asserted that this was made possible only because of the visionary leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
“To ensurethe scheme’s success, a State Level Bankers’ Committee meeting was held a week ago. Since then, welfare department officials have been in constant discussions with bankers to take the programme to its implementation stage,” he said.
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary of Finance Department Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary of SC Corporation Sridhar, BC Welfare Commissioner Bala Mayadevi, Minority Welfare Commissioner Yasmin Basha and Deputy CM’s Special Secretary Krishna Bhaskar.