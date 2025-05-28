Reprimanded for phone use, Class 10 student dies by suicide

HYDERABAD: A 16-year-old student from Vinay Nagar in Saidabad reportedly died by suicide on Monday, after being reprimanded by his parents for using a mobile phone and watching television.

According to Saidabad police, the boy had failed one subject in the SSC Class 10 examinations and was preparing for the Advanced Supplementary exams with his parents’ support.

Police said that on Saturday, the student was scolded for using a mobile phone, and again on Sunday for watching TV instead of studying. Upset by the reprimands, he is believed to have taken the extreme step.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)