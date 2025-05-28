RGUKT to release admission notification for 2025-26 on May 28

NIRMAL: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basara, will release the 2025–26 admission notification for its six-year integrated B.Tech programme on Wednesday. The notification will be available on http://www.rgukt.ac.in.

This year, RGUKT plans to expand with two new campuses in Yelkathurthi and Mahabubnagar.

Established in 2008 under the leadership of then CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, RGUKT aims to offer quality engineering education to rural students. Currently, the Basara campus offers seven courses with 1,500 seats. Students from both rural and urban backgrounds who have completed Class 10 are eligible to apply, with government school students receiving an additional 24 marks. Admissions are based on merit and reservation guidelines.