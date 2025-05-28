Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of chief justices

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court, to the Telangana High Court in the same capacity. The decision was made during a Collegium meeting held on May 26.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh began his legal career in 1990, enrolling as an advocate and practicing at the Patna High Court for a decade. Following the creation of the Jharkhand High Court in 2001, he continued his practice there until his elevation to the Bench.

He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Jharkhand High Court on January 24, 2012, and was made a permanent judge on January 16, 2014. In April 2021, Justice Singh took over as the Executive Chairman of the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority. He served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court from December 20, 2022, to February 19, 2023, before being sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on April 17, 2023.

In a parallel move, the Collegium has also recommended the transfer of Justice T. Vinod Kumar, currently a sitting judge of the Telangana High Court, to the Madras High Court in Tamil Nadu.