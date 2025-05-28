Tribal welfare to get dedicated cultural department

Telangana

Minister Seethakka said the new department will work to safeguard the existence and cultural identity of tribal groups, ensuring their traditions are not lost to time.
Express News Service
NIRMAL: State Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka on Tuesday announced that the Tribal Welfare Department will soon have a dedicated Cultural Department aimed at preserving and promoting the heritage of tribal communities.

Unveiling a statue of freedom fighter Kumurambheem in Lokeshwaram village, the minister said the new department will work to safeguard the existence and cultural identity of tribal groups, ensuring their traditions are not lost to time.

“The Telangana Movement was based on the ideals of Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu (water, resources and jobs), and similarly, our tribal communities have long fought for Jal, Jungle, Zameen (water, forest and land),” Seethakka said.

She also voiced concern that some individuals are distancing themselves from tribal identities by avoiding the use of their native languages, citing similar trends in regions like Mulugu.

