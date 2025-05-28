Vigilance department finds SRH charges of arm-twisting by HCA to be true

HYDERABAD: A Vigilance and Enforcement department probe has reportedly found the allegations made by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) management against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to be true.

According to sources, the vigilance team has submitted its preliminary findings to the state government, reportedly recommending action against HCA officials.

The state government had ordered the investigation following accusations that HCA officials were attempting to pressure the SRH franchise for additional complimentary tickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

According to the probe report, SRH was already providing 10% of tickets to HCA free of charge. However, the HCA secretary reportedly demanded an additional 10%, a demand the SRH management refused. The report further states that HCA president A Jagan Mohan Rao also sought 10% of complimentary tickets for personal use, which was similarly denied.

Sources linked to the investigation alleged that following this refusal, the HCA president created operational hurdles for the franchise. Specifically, during a match between SRH and Lucknow Super Giants, HCA staff were reported to have locked VIP galleries, disrupting arrangements made by the SRH management.

Attempts to reach Jagan Mohan Rao for comment were unsuccessful, as his phone remained switched off.