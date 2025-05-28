YouTuber Chiluka Praveen booked for offensive comments

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar One Town police have registered a case against Hyderabad-based YouTuber Chiluka Praveen following complaints that his recent video contained statements offensive to Islamic sentiments.

Local representatives of various Muslim organisations, including AIMIM town president Gulam Ahmed Hussain and advocate Jamaluddin, approached the police seeking action.

They alleged that Praveen’s content made inaccurate claims about Prophet Muhammad, including statements about the Prophet’s marriages and age at the time of certain events. The complainants said that the video distorted historical facts and hurt religious sentiments.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 196, 299, and 353(2) of the BNS-2023.

Sub-Inspector U Bhaskar Reddy confirmed the registration of the case and said the matter is under investigation.