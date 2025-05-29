Annual fish prasadam at Nampally on June 8 and 9 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The annual ‘fish prasadam’ will be administered to people suffering from asthma and other respiratory ailments at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally from 10 am on June 8 to 10 am on June 9. A large number of patients from across the country come to Hyderabad to receive the prasadam.

The Bathini family, known for their long-standing tradition of administering fish prasadam, said that this year too, the prasadam will be administered on Mrigasira Karti day. They, along with volunteers, will insert herbal paste into the mouth of a live fingerling, which is then slipped into the throat of patients.

For vegetarian patients, a separate medicine with jaggery is administered. However, vegetarians need to take the medicine for a longer period, the family stated. Patients are advised to take the medicine over four consecutive days and follow a strict diet prescribed by the Bathini family.

Meanwhile, authorities are supervising the arrangements. Various departments, including HMWSSB, TGRTC and the Electricity departments are working in tandem for the successful conduct of the event. The Fisheries department will provide the fingerlings.

The Bathini family informed that the prasadam has been administered free of cost for the last 179 years.