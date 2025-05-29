Bogatha Waterfall springs to life with early rains in Telangana

MULUGU: With the onset of the monsoon season, Bogatha Waterfall has begun receiving copious inflows of water from the upper catchment areas in Chhattisgarh. Tourists have already started flocking to the waterfall, which is nestled deep within the dense forests of Wazeedu mandal in the district.

Bogatha Waterfall has emerged as a major attraction for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike. The early arrival of rain has made it an even more refreshing escape from the summer heat.

For tourists, the early monsoon is a boon, providing a perfect opportunity to spend time at the waterfall. With the summer holidays drawing to a close, children, youth, and vacationers are making their way to Bogatha in increasing numbers.

Often referred to as the ‘Niagara of Telangana”, Bogatha Waterfall continues to draw large crowds and has established itself as a premier destination for eco-tourism.