Bogatha Waterfall springs to life with early rains in Telangana

MULUGU: With the onset of the monsoon season, Bogatha Waterfall has begun receiving copious inflows of water from the upper catchment areas in Chhattisgarh. Tourists have already started flocking to the waterfall, which is nestled deep within the dense forests of Wazeedu mandal in the district.
Bogatha Waterfall has emerged as a major attraction for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike. The early arrival of rain has made it an even more refreshing escape from the summer heat.
For tourists, the early monsoon is a boon, providing a perfect opportunity to spend time at the waterfall. With the summer holidays drawing to a close, children, youth, and vacationers are making their way to Bogatha in increasing numbers.
Often referred to as the ‘Niagara of Telangana”, Bogatha Waterfall continues to draw large crowds and has established itself as a premier destination for eco-tourism.
Speaking to TNIE, Wazeedu Forest Range Officer B Chandramouli said, “Bogatha Waterfall has been receiving water for the past week. Every day, more than 300 tourists are visiting with their families. We have constructed a permanent safety fence, and we welcome nature lovers to experience the serene forest environment. However, we urge visitors not to litter the area with plastic waste.”
Chandramouli noted that the forest department has prohibited access to Mutyaladara Jalapatham and Kongala waterfalls due to their remote locations within thick forested areas. “Our staff is currently conducting field inspections in those regions. We have instructed local tribal communities not to assist tourists in reaching those isolated waterfalls,” he said.
He further recalled warnings from locals regarding past incidents involving landmine blasts in the forest, emphasising the need for caution.