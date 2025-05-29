Government committed to enhancing status of Telangana dialect, says Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday said that the government will initiate measures to get greater recognition for the Telangana dialect.

Speaking at the 129th birth anniversary celebrations of renowned literary figure Suravaram Pratap Reddy here, the minister emphasised the government’s commitment to elevating the status of the Telangana dialect. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the people’s government is making dedicated efforts to honour and preserve the linguistic heritage of the region,” he said.

The event was organised by the Suravaram Pratap Reddy Literary Vaijayanti Trust in collaboration with the Shanta Vasantha Trust.

Paying rich tributes to Suravaram Pratap Reddy, the minister said that he resisted the autocratic rule of the Nizam through his writings and etched his name in history as a crusader for Telangana.

Suravaram was not just a literary luminary but a formidable freedom fighter and cultural icon who asserted the identity of the Telangana dialect.

During the ceremony, Sridhar Babu presented the Suravaram Pratap Reddy Literary Vaijayanti Award to eminent literary scholar Dr Anumandla Bhoomayya and distinguished writer and researcher Dr Sangi Shetty Srinivas.

Both were honoured for their significant contributions to literature.