Karimnagar DEO surrendered to Telangana govt over alleged derogatory remarks against women teachers

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar Collector Panela Satpathy has issued orders surrendering District Educational Officer (DEO) CHVS Janardhan Rao to the state government following a controversy over his alleged use of unparliamentary language and derogatory remarks against women teachers.

The alleged outburst took place during a school inspection and a “Capacity Building” programme for in-service teachers held at Alphores e-Techno School in Karimnagar on May 24. It drew sharp criticism from educators and prompted swift action from district authorities.

Approximately 900 teachers and resource persons from various schools attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Janardhan Rao allegedly used unparliamentary language, including misogynistic and derogatory remarks, directed at women teachers. The comments sparked immediate objections from the teaching community, who condemned the DEO’s behavior as disrespectful and inappropriate.

Taking serious note of the allegations, the district collector ordered an inquiry into the incident.