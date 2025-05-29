Karimnagar DEO surrendered to Telangana govt over alleged derogatory remarks against women teachers

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar Collector Panela Satpathy has issued orders surrendering District Educational Officer (DEO) CHVS Janardhan Rao to the state government following a controversy over his alleged use of unparliamentary language and derogatory remarks against women teachers.
The alleged outburst took place during a school inspection and a “Capacity Building” programme for in-service teachers held at Alphores e-Techno School in Karimnagar on May 24. It drew sharp criticism from educators and prompted swift action from district authorities.
Approximately 900 teachers and resource persons from various schools attended the event.
Addressing the gathering, Janardhan Rao allegedly used unparliamentary language, including misogynistic and derogatory remarks, directed at women teachers. The comments sparked immediate objections from the teaching community, who condemned the DEO’s behavior as disrespectful and inappropriate.
Taking serious note of the allegations, the district collector ordered an inquiry into the incident.
The inquiry report confirmed that Janardhan Rao did use unparliamentary language, misogynistic remarks, and derogatory words in his speech, violating conduct rules and displaying gross negligence in his duties. Based on these findings, the collector issued orders surrendering the DEO to the government, effectively removing him from his position.
The collector appointed S Mondaiah, the principal of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), as the DEO (full additional charge) on administrative grounds.
Mondaiah assumed charge on Wednesday as per the collector’s directive, ensuring continuity in the district’s educational administration.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Teachers’ Federation (DTF) lodged a formal complaint with the Director of School Education. DTF state president M Somaiah said that this was not an isolated incident, alleging that Janardhan Rao had a history of making insulting and objectionable comments against women teachers and girl students during school inspections, often using inappropriate movie dialogues.
Somaiah described Janardhan Rao’s behaviour as an affront to the education department and demanded his immediate suspension, arguing that such conduct undermines the dignity of the teaching profession.