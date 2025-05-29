Miss World contestants share stories, smiles with Hyderabad schoolchildren in heartfelt outreach event

HYDERABAD: In a departure from the usual glamour and spotlight, Wednesday afternoon brought a heartwarming scene to the Trident Hotel in Hyderabad, where over 200 students from Victoria Memorial School mingled freely with Miss World contestants from around the globe.

The event, held in the hotel’s grand ballroom, was part of a social initiative hosted by Fortune Hospitality and Sudeeksha Estates.

There was no stage, no pageantry. Instead, small circles of children and contestants sat together on the ballroom floor, exchanging stories, laughter and curiosity. Some shared their dreams, others simply enjoyed the rare experience of speaking with visitors from distant countries. The reigning Miss World, Krystyna Pyszkova, and Miss World CEO, Julia Morley, found themselves fielding an array of thoughtful questions from the young audience.

“How did you decide to enter the Miss World pageant?” one child asked. Another wanted to know what challenges came with organising such a global competition. Morley and Pyszkova responded candidly, offering reflections on perseverance and the importance of believing in one’s own voice. At the children’s request, both shared messages of encouragement, tailored not for a press release, but for a school assembly.

Each student received a thoughtfully packed gift kit containing books, woollen clothes, a pearl necklace, and other keepsakes. Many clutched the gifts tightly, though it was the interaction, not the items, that left the deepest impression.