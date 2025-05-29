New scheme to curb anaemia in adolescent girls

HYDERABAD: With an objective to prevent anaemia among adolescent girls, the state government has decided to launch a new scheme, Indiramma Amrutam, under which millet and peanut chikkis (energy bars made with nuts and jaggery) will be distributed among girls aged between 14 to 18.

Women & Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka will be launching this scheme in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday,

Initially, the government will implement this scheme in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Kumurambheem-Asifabad and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally districts on a pilot basis through Anganwadi centres.

Under this scheme, the government will distribute 30 chikkis, in two instalments, per girl per month. Each chikki will contain 600 calories, 18 to 20 grams of protein and micronutrients.

According to officials, the government decided to launch this scheme as 64.7 per cent of adolescent girls in Telangana are suffering from anaemia as per the National Family Health Survey-5.

“The government is already providing iron and folic acid tablets for girls after conducting Hb tests. Now, it has come out with a new scheme that will help in curbing anaemia among adolescent girls,” the officials added.

Seethakka, meanwhile, asserted that Indiramma Amrutham scheme will become a game-changer for girls’ health. “Initially, this scheme will be implemented in three districts where the prevalence of anaemia is relatively high. It will be extended to other districts in the future,” she added.