Rajiv Yuva Vikasam will help in boosting Telangana’s GDP: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said that the government was investing thousands of crores in lakhs of Telangana youth with immense trust in their strength and abilities.

He expressed hope that this kind of support would bring light into the lives of the youth and also contribute to enhancing the state’s GDP.

The deputy CM, along with Transport & BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, held a video conference with district collectors to review preparations for implementation of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme.

Vikramarka instructed the officials to ensure that sanction letters are handed over to all Yuva Vikasam beneficiaries in constituency headquarters between 4 pm and 5 pm on June 2, the state formation day.

“MLAs should preside over these events, which should comprise cultural programmes. People should be informed about the development and welfare programmes initiated by the people’s government since its formation,” he said.

Criticising the previous BRS regime, he said: “During the past 10 years, the welfare programmes were implemented superficially through corporations. But Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, conceived by the people’s government, is fundamentally different. With a total investment of Rs 8,000 crore, the scheme provides employment to five lakh youth.”

“This scheme is expected to result in utilisation of human resources on a large scale and expansion of business activities in the state, thereby significantly boosting the state’s GDP,” he said and urged the entire administrative machinery to work diligently to ensure successful implementation of the scheme.

“Financial assistance is not the end but it is crucial to monitor whether the beneficiaries are reaping the benefit. If any individual is unable to sustain their business due to minor challenges, officials should intervene and help restore their operations,” he added.

The deputy CM said that a dedicated officer would be appointed at the mandal level to continuously monitor implementation of the Yuva Vikasam scheme and assist beneficiaries.