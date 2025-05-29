Telangana farmers protest, say fine rice not being procured

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Farmers in Rajanna-Sircilla district staged protests on Wednesday, alleging delays in paddy procurement and neglect of fine variety paddy. Unseasonal rains have worsened conditions with several farmers reporting germination of stored grain.
In Venkatraopet of Konaraopet mandal, a group of farmers protested with pesticide bottles at the local procurement centre, threatening suicide if their fine variety paddy was not purchased. They accused officials of procuring only coarse paddy while leaving fine grain heaps to spoil. “The delay is causing our paddy to germinate. Authorities must act immediately,” a farmer said.
Procurement centre staff said millers were refusing to accept fine varieties, which they claimed was causing the backlog.
In Anathapally of Boinpally mandal, a woman farmer showed paddy that had germinated after being brought to the procurement centre nearly two weeks ago. “We have spent several sleepless nights here waiting. The government must take responsibility for the damage,” she said.
Farmers protest over ‘sluggishness’ of officials
Farmers in Kummarikunta village of Danthalapalle mandal staged a protest on the Danthalapally–Suryapet main road, blocking traffic and accusing officials of inaction. They demanded immediate intervention from the state government to ensure that the soaked paddy is procured without further delay.
Mahbubabad Collector Adwait Kumar Singh was unavailable for comment.
According to the district’s civil supplies department, 1.65 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been procured so far, with another 15,000 metric tonnes yet to be purchased. “We have already increased the pace of procurement,” said District Civil Supplies Officer A Prem Kumar.
Paddy at 34 procurement centers in N’bad soaked
Nizamabad: In Nizamabad district, paddy stored at 34 procurement centres across Balkonda, Armoor and Nizamabad Rural constituencies was soaked in heavy rain on Tuesday night. Srikanth Reddy, district manager of the Civil Supplies Corporation, said around 800 metric tonnes had been affected, but preliminary assessments suggested the grain was not fully damaged. Official teams are touring affected villages to assess the situation and send stock to mills. Discussions with rice millers are ongoing.
Ryots told to prep for early transplantation
Nalgonda: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has urged farmers to begin paddy transplantation early this monsoon, as rains arrived 15 days ahead of schedule. He advised farmers to grow crops that can withstand unseasonal rains and suggested oil palm and traditional varieties as better options.
On Wednesday, the minister inaugurated a shopping complex built at the Chityal mandal Agricultural Market Yard at a cost of `1.5 crore. He spoke after the swearing-in of the new market committee. The minister said Rythu Bharosa funds would be deposited into farmers’ accounts before transplantation begins.
He encouraged the cultivation of high-return, low-water crops like jaji and oil palm, and urged farmers to experiment with new varieties. Stressing the need to grow essential crops alongside paddy and cotton, he advised reducing the use of pesticides and urea and shifting to traditional practices.