Telangana farmers protest, say fine rice not being procured

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Farmers in Rajanna-Sircilla district staged protests on Wednesday, alleging delays in paddy procurement and neglect of fine variety paddy. Unseasonal rains have worsened conditions with several farmers reporting germination of stored grain.

In Venkatraopet of Konaraopet mandal, a group of farmers protested with pesticide bottles at the local procurement centre, threatening suicide if their fine variety paddy was not purchased. They accused officials of procuring only coarse paddy while leaving fine grain heaps to spoil. “The delay is causing our paddy to germinate. Authorities must act immediately,” a farmer said.

Procurement centre staff said millers were refusing to accept fine varieties, which they claimed was causing the backlog.

In Anathapally of Boinpally mandal, a woman farmer showed paddy that had germinated after being brought to the procurement centre nearly two weeks ago. “We have spent several sleepless nights here waiting. The government must take responsibility for the damage,” she said.

Farmers protest over ‘sluggishness’ of officials

Farmers in Kummarikunta village of Danthalapalle mandal staged a protest on the Danthalapally–Suryapet main road, blocking traffic and accusing officials of inaction. They demanded immediate intervention from the state government to ensure that the soaked paddy is procured without further delay.