Allu Arjun wins best actor, Nivetha Thomas best actress as Gaddar Telangana Film Awards return after 14 years

HYDERABAD: After a gap of 14 years, the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for the year 2024 were announced in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Allu Arjun was awarded Best Actor for Pushpa 2, while Nivetha Thomas won the Best Actress award for 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu. It may be recalled here that the actor was arrested on December 13, 2024, nine days after the stampede at Sandhya Theatre, in which a woman died on the premiere show of Pushpa-2.

Allu Arjun thanked the government for announcing the award. He posted on X, “I am truly honoured to receive the first Best Actor award for #Pushpa2 at the #GaddarTelanganaFilmAwards 2024. Heartfelt thanks to the Government of Telangana for this prestigious honour. All credit goes to my director Sukumar garu, my producers, and the entire Pushpa team. I dedicate this award to all my fans, your unwavering support continues to inspire me.”

Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC) chairman Dil Raju and renowned actress Jayasudha presided over the ceremony, with the latter announcing the list of winners. The actress was also the chairperson of the jury for the awards.

Films like Kalki 2898 AD, Committee Kurrollu and Lucky Baskhar emerged as the leading winners this year. Nag Ashwin won the Best Director award for Kalki 2898 AD.

Additionally, the award for Best Book on Telugu Cinema was awarded to noted film historian Rentala Jayadeva for his book Mana Cinema First Reel.

Addressing the media, Jayasudha said, “It’s a great relief to be finally able to organise these awards after 14 years. The government gave us complete freedom in the selection of these award recipients. Even within the jury, there were no arguments and we unanimously arrived at the list of winners.”