Allu Arjun wins best actor, Nivetha Thomas best actress as Gaddar Telangana Film Awards return after 14 years

HYDERABAD: After a gap of 14 years, the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for the year 2024 were announced in Hyderabad on Thursday.
Allu Arjun was awarded Best Actor for Pushpa 2, while Nivetha Thomas won the Best Actress award for 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu. It may be recalled here that the actor was arrested on December 13, 2024, nine days after the stampede at Sandhya Theatre, in which a woman died on the premiere show of Pushpa-2.
Allu Arjun thanked the government for announcing the award. He posted on X, “I am truly honoured to receive the first Best Actor award for #Pushpa2 at the #GaddarTelanganaFilmAwards 2024. Heartfelt thanks to the Government of Telangana for this prestigious honour. All credit goes to my director Sukumar garu, my producers, and the entire Pushpa team. I dedicate this award to all my fans, your unwavering support continues to inspire me.”
Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC) chairman Dil Raju and renowned actress Jayasudha presided over the ceremony, with the latter announcing the list of winners. The actress was also the chairperson of the jury for the awards.
Films like Kalki 2898 AD, Committee Kurrollu and Lucky Baskhar emerged as the leading winners this year. Nag Ashwin won the Best Director award for Kalki 2898 AD.
Additionally, the award for Best Book on Telugu Cinema was awarded to noted film historian Rentala Jayadeva for his book Mana Cinema First Reel.
Addressing the media, Jayasudha said, “It’s a great relief to be finally able to organise these awards after 14 years. The government gave us complete freedom in the selection of these award recipients. Even within the jury, there were no arguments and we unanimously arrived at the list of winners.”
The veteran actor also expressed her joy to see many first-time filmmakers in the list of award winners. She added, “Congratulations to all of them. It’s great to see so many debutant filmmakers making such good films on their first attempt.”
Dil Raju said, “I am very happy to announce that Gaddar Awards are being organised after a long wait.” He also said that the award recipients for the years 2014 to 2023 would be announced within a day or two by jury members who were appointed for those years’ selection. The committee also announced that the award ceremony for Gaddar Awards 2024 will be held on June 14.
The Gaddar Awards are named after the late poet and singer Gummadi Vittal Rao, also known as Gaddar, who passed away in 2023. Renowned for his revolutionary songs that inspired the Telangana statehood movement, he is remembered for advocating for the rights of the poor and oppressed.
Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024
Feature films
First Best Feature Film: Kalki 2898 AD
Second Best Feature Film: Pottel
Third Best Feature Film: Lucky Baskhar
Feature Film on National Integration, Communal Harmony, Social Uplift of Depressed Classes: Committee Kurrollu
Best Children’s Film – 35 Chinna Katha Kadu
Feature Film on Environment/Heritage/History: Razakar
Best Debut Feature Film: Director: Committee Kurrollu: Sri Yedu msee
Best Wholesome Entertainment Film
(Dr M Prabhaker Reddy Uttama Prajadarana Chitram): Aay.. Mem Friends Andi
Special jury awards
Special Jury Award 1: Sri Dulquer Salmaan – Lucky Baskhar
Special Jury Award 2: Ananya Nagalla – Pottel
Special Jury Award 3 Sri Sujith and Sri Sandeep – Ka
Special Jury Award 4: Prashanth Reddy and Rajesh Kallepally – Raju Yadav
Jury Special Mention Faria Abdullah: Mattu Vadalara - 2 song: Rap Song
Best books on Telugu cinema
Mana Cinema First Reel – author – Rentala Jayadeva
Individual awards for artists and technicians
Best Director: Nag Ashwin Singi Reddy: Kalki 2898 AD
Best Leading Actor: Sri Allu Arjun – Pushpa 2
Best Leading Actress: Nivetha Thomas – 35 Chinna Katha Kadu
Best Supporting Actor: S J Surya – Saripoda Sanivaram
Best Supporting Actress: Saranya Pradeep – Ambajipeta Marriage Band
Best Music Director: Sri Bheems Ceciroleo – Razakar
Best Male Playback Singer: Sid Sriram – Ooru Peru Bhairavakona – song: Nizame Ne Chebutunna
Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal – Pushpa 2 – song: Suseti Aggi Ravva
Best Comedian: Sri Satya and Sri Vennela Kishore – Mattu Vadalara 2
Best Child Artist: Master Arundev Pothula and Baby Harika – 35 Chinna Katha Kadu and Mercy Killing
Best Story Writer: Siva Paladugu – Music Shop Murthy
Best Screenplay Writer: Venky Atluri – Lucky Baskhar
Best Lyricist: Chandra Bose – Raju Yadav
Best Cinematographer: Vishwanath Reddy – Gaami
Best Editor: Navin Nooli – Lucky Baskhar
Best Audiographer: Aravind Menon – Gaami
Best Choreographer: Ganesh Acharya – Devara – song: Ayudha Puja
Best Art Director: Adnithin Zihani Choudary – Kalki 2898
Best Action Choreographer: K Chandra Shekar Rathod – Gangster
Best Makeup Artist: Sri Nalla Sreenu – Razakar
Best Costume Designer: Archana Rao and Ajay Kumar - Kalki 2898 AD