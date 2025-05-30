Borabanda corporator Baba Fasiuddin, wife, PA booked for abetment of suicide in harassment case

HYDERABAD: Borabanda police on Thursday registered a case against Borabanda Corporator and former Hyderabad deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin, his wife Habeeba Sultana, and his PA Saptagiri on charges of abetment of suicide.

The case follows the alleged suicide of 35-year-old Mohammed Sardar on Wednesday. A complaint was filed by the deceased’s brother, accusing the trio of mental harassment that led to Sardar’s death.

Sardar, a local BRS leader, was reportedly under mental stress for the past three months. According to the complaint, tensions began when Sardar started renovating his house and allegedly refused to pay a bribe demanded by Fasiuddin. The complainant claims that Fasiuddin, along with his wife and associates, threatened Sardar with dire consequences.

A few days before his death, Sardar’s third floor was reportedly demolished by municipal authorities with the involvement of a town planning officer. The following day, Fasiuddin allegedly threatened him again, stating, “It hasn’t ended with the third floor. I have control over the municipal department and will raze your house to the foundation.”

The complaint also alleges that similar incidents have occurred across the Borabanda division. The complainant holds Fasiuddin, his wife, PA Saptagiri, and corrupt officials in the Town Planning Department responsible for Sardar’s death.

Police have begun an investigation into the case.