BRS MLC Kavitha alleges BRS-BJP merger talks during jail time; targets brother KTR, party leadership

HYDERABAD: Further stirring the hornet’s nest, BRS MLC K Kavitha dropped another bombshell on Thursday, revealing to reporters that discussions regarding a merger of the BRS with the BJP took place when she was in jail in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case.

In an informal interaction with reporters at her residence, Kavitha also made indirect remarks targeting her brother and BRS working president KT Rama Rao. She spoke about internal party dynamics, criticising the influence of “paid social media workers” and questioning the leadership’s direction.

Referring to the recent leak of her letter to BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, the MLC questioned why those asking her about the leak, whom she referred to as “Greek Veerulu”, were silent about identifying the culprits. “Aadabidda meeda padi ediste yemostundi (What would you gain by being envious of a girl child?),” she asked.

Kavitha also hinted at a major announcement before Telangana Formation Day on June 2.

She alleged that some leaders were conspiring to merge the BRS with the BJP and questioned why no action was being taken against “coverts” in the pink party. The MLC added that some leaders were in contact with both the BJP and the Congress.

She said that after she raised concerns about the letter leak, a few party members began targeting her through social media. Kavitha alleged that a conspiracy was underway to isolate her from the party and from KCR.