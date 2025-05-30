BRS MLC Kavitha alleges BRS-BJP merger talks during jail time; targets brother KTR, party leadership

HYDERABAD: Further stirring the hornet’s nest, BRS MLC K Kavitha dropped another bombshell on Thursday, revealing to reporters that discussions regarding a merger of the BRS with the BJP took place when she was in jail in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case.
In an informal interaction with reporters at her residence, Kavitha also made indirect remarks targeting her brother and BRS working president KT Rama Rao. She spoke about internal party dynamics, criticising the influence of “paid social media workers” and questioning the leadership’s direction.
Referring to the recent leak of her letter to BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, the MLC questioned why those asking her about the leak, whom she referred to as “Greek Veerulu”, were silent about identifying the culprits. “Aadabidda meeda padi ediste yemostundi (What would you gain by being envious of a girl child?),” she asked.
Kavitha also hinted at a major announcement before Telangana Formation Day on June 2.
She alleged that some leaders were conspiring to merge the BRS with the BJP and questioned why no action was being taken against “coverts” in the pink party. The MLC added that some leaders were in contact with both the BJP and the Congress.
She said that after she raised concerns about the letter leak, a few party members began targeting her through social media. Kavitha alleged that a conspiracy was underway to isolate her from the party and from KCR.
Why no protests over notices issued to KCR by Ghose commission, asks Kavitha
“I feel some leaders want the BRS to be handed over to the BJP. Even the merger proposal came while I was in jail. I opposed it and said I’d rather remain in jail than allow the merger. If I could face jail, why are these leaders not standing up? Where has the party’s fighting spirit gone?” she asked.
Kavitha said the party cannot be managed “solely through Twitter”. In an apparent reference to KTR, she asked what purpose was served by celebrating the party’s silver jubilee in the United States while grassroots workers in Telangana were being ignored.
She also questioned how Rajya Sabha seats and other posts had been allocated to corporates and those with money bags, asking where those beneficiaries were now, and whether they were aligned with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
On the notices served to KCR by the PC Ghose Commission, Kavitha said there was no action plan for a statewide protest. “KCR got notices, but the party has no plan to respond. Instead, some leaders are preaching to me,” she said, adding that the party had reacted differently when another leader received similar notices.
She expressed disappointment at the party’s silence over media reports critical of her. “I’m extremely hurt. A newspaper is writing against me, and the party hasn’t responded. But it did respond when another senior leader faced similar attacks. I’ve put my blood and sweat into this party,” she said.
Kavitha reiterated that she is not after power or posts. “When the Delhi liquor case came up, I told KCR I would resign as MLC and leave the party. But he asked me not to. Even when I was jailed, the same thing happened.”
She added that she was conducting programmes which the party was not undertaking through Telangana Jagruthi.
On the leaked letter, she said: “I’ve written hundreds of letters to KCR before. What is wrong in writing one now? Instead of identifying who leaked it, you’re targeting me. I’ll write to my father, what’s your problem?”
She made it clear she would not accept any leadership within the party other than KCR’s. “I will only work under KCR’s leadership,” she said.
Regarding speculation about forming a new party, Kavitha stated, “Why should I deny the possibility? No one knows what the future holds. No one can send me out of BRS.”
Kavitha’s Questions
Why are the “Greek Veerulu” attacking me when I questioned the “Leeku Veerulu”?
Aadabidda meeda padi ediste yemostundi...?
Who leaked my letter?
Why is there no party action plan after KCR received summons?
Who proposed the BRS-BJP merger?
Why are party leaders focusing only on Twitter?
I will not accept anyone’s leadership in BRS except KCR’s
I worked like a soldier in the statehood movement, even while pregnant
Why write letters, seek probe against BRS: Chamala
Hyderabad: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Thursday said that BRS MLC K Kavitha should seek an inquiry into her father’s 10-year rule in the state instead of writing letters to the former chief minister. Responding to Kavitha’s comments against her own party leaders, Kiran Kumar said: “Instead of writing or leaking letters, Kavitha should reveal the truth about the 10-year corrupt rule of KCR. She should come up with the evidence and seek an investigation into the corruption that took place in the decade-long BRS regime and against her father and brother. Kavitha says that KCR is surrounded by devils. She should reveal who those devils are.” In an apparent reference to speculation over the possibility of the BRS MLC joining the ruling party, he stated that Congress does not need a
leader like Kavitha as it already has strong leaders. Government whip Beerla Ilaiah said that Kavitha has “revealed the true colours” of KCR. “Kavitha’s comments have proved what we have been saying all along; there is a secret deal between the BRS and BJP,” he said.