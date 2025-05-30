Congress forms multiple committees for TPCC including advisory, delimitation panels

HYDERABAD: In an interesting development, the Congress high command has formed an advisory committee for TPCC with senior leaders, including AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as members.

On Thursday, the AICC announced the formation of the Political Affairs Committee, Advisory Committee, Delimitation Committee, Samvidhan Bachao Programme Committee and Disciplinary Action Committee. The newly created advisory panel also comprises senior leaders V Hanumantha Rao, K Jana Reddy, K Keshava Rao, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, G Chinna Reddy, J Geetha Reddy, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy, Jaffar Javed, T Jeevan Reddy, Siricilla Rajaiah and S Ramulu Naik.

Meanwhile, the AICC constituted a seven-member delimitation committee, which will be headed by former MLA Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy. GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, MLAs Kavvampally Satyanarayana and Aadi Srinivas have also been selected as panel members.

The Disciplinary Action Committee will be headed by MP Mallu Ravi while A Shyam Mohan will be the vice-chairman.

The AICC also formed the 16-member Samvidhan Bachao Programme Committee. Senior leader P Vinay Kumar will lead the committee while MLC Addanki Dayakar, MLAs K Shankaraiah and Balu Naik will be among the members.

The Political Affairs Committee has been constituted with 22 members, including the AICC state in-charge, CM, TPCC chief, ministers and leaders. All Cabinet members are special invitees to this committee.