How many Rafales did we lose in conflict with Pakistan: CM Revanth asks PM Modi

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped military action against Pakistan after a threat from US President Donald Trump, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday demanded that the PM disclose how many Rafale jets were lost during the conflict.

Addressing the gathering after participating in the Congress’ Jai Hind Rally held from VNR Vignana Jyothi Engineering College to KGR Convention at Nizampet in Hyderabad in explicit solidarity with Indian armed forces and in support of Operation Sindoor, the chief minister questioned why the Union government did not organise an all-party meeting when it agreed to a ceasefire in the recent conflict with Pakistan.

Revanth alleged that Modi had mortgaged the self-respect of 140 crore Indians to Trump.

“Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge attended the all-party meeting held prior to the conflict. They extended full support to the Centre. They also made it clear that India should fight Pakistan and annex PoK.

But the Modi government called off the war in a hurry, just four days after the initial military strike on Pakistan. Why was another all-party meeting not held to seek opinions before declaring a ceasefire?” the CM asked the Union government.

It takes a bold and determined leader to prepare for war, Revanth said, pointing to former PM Indira Gandhi’s declaration of war on Pakistan and her stern warning to the neighbouring country.