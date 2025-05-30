KCR faces pressure to act amid growing internal dissent over Kavitha's remark

HYDERABAD: Staunch loyalists of BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao could be excused for being optimistic that MLC K Kavitha would send signals of a rapprochement during her chitchat with reporters on Thursday.

Now that the MLC’s comments have greatly diminished any hopes of a “ceasefire”, the spotlight has shifted to whether KCR would initiate disciplinary action.

A section of the leadership believes that KCR may issue a show-cause notice or even expel Kavitha from the party to maintain discipline while others speculate he may choose silence to defuse the situation quietly.

However, will the Kalvakuntla family dynamics prompt stern action from KCR?

While it was clear that Kavitha’s criticisms during the chitchat were directed at her brother and BRS working president KT Rama Rao, she was categorical in reiterating her respect for KCR, stating he remains the only leader capable of leading the party.

However, her indirect criticism of Rama Rao has not gone unnoticed. Party discussions in the aftermath suggest deepening concern over her remarks.

Within party circles, there is a growing belief that inaction from BRS leadership could send a confusing message to the party cadre and provide ammunition to political opponents.