KCR faces pressure to act amid growing internal dissent over Kavitha's remark

HYDERABAD: Staunch loyalists of BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao could be excused for being optimistic that MLC K Kavitha would send signals of a rapprochement during her chitchat with reporters on Thursday.
Now that the MLC’s comments have greatly diminished any hopes of a “ceasefire”, the spotlight has shifted to whether KCR would initiate disciplinary action.
A section of the leadership believes that KCR may issue a show-cause notice or even expel Kavitha from the party to maintain discipline while others speculate he may choose silence to defuse the situation quietly.
However, will the Kalvakuntla family dynamics prompt stern action from KCR?
While it was clear that Kavitha’s criticisms during the chitchat were directed at her brother and BRS working president KT Rama Rao, she was categorical in reiterating her respect for KCR, stating he remains the only leader capable of leading the party.
However, her indirect criticism of Rama Rao has not gone unnoticed. Party discussions in the aftermath suggest deepening concern over her remarks.
Within party circles, there is a growing belief that inaction from BRS leadership could send a confusing message to the party cadre and provide ammunition to political opponents.
Congress, BJP target party ‘riddled with internal rifts’
The Congress and BJP have already begun targeting the BRS, arguing that the party is riddled with internal rifts. Both parties have demanded that Rama Rao publicly respond to Kavitha’s statements. Both the Congress and BJP are expected to intensify their attacks by projecting the discord within the BRS as a failure of leadership and questioning whether KCR can manage both internal disputes and public concerns.
Adding to the complications, Kavitha also questioned the contrasting stand adopted by BRS leaders who failed to react strongly to the notices served to KCR by the Justice PC Ghose Commission with the vocal defence of Rama Rao who is facing summons in the Formula-E case. The comparison also appears to have touched a raw nerve in the party.
Kavitha’s hints that talks of a merger with the BJP did take place have bolstered the Congress’ narrative that the pink and saffron parties operated in tandem to weaken its prospects in the Lok Sabha elections. With inquiry commission summons, factionalism and leadership challenges all converging, the BRS leadership appears to be under mounting pressure.
For a leader who has managed to maintain absolute control over the BRS since founding it in 2001, the current crisis presents a rare moment of internal dissent.
Party cadre are watching closely to see how the situation unfolds and whether the party chief will take public action against Kavitha. How KCR chooses to respond — whether he chooses to place daughter over the party — may well define the next chapter for the BRS.
Kavitha likely to set up new camp office in Hyd
BRS MLC K Kavitha is planning to set up a new camp office near her residence, kindling interest in political circles in the wake of the growing chasm between her and the BRS leadership. At present, her MLC office and Telangana Jagruti activities are being run from her Banjara Hills residence. Her new office is expected to be set up in front of her residence.
According to sources, the new office will be the focal point for conducting all future programmes of Telangana Jagruti, which is fast acquiring a political tint. Kavitha has already said that Jagruti will take up diverse programmes for the welfare of the people and that its reach into villages will be further strengthened. It is said that Kavitha is making preparations to give further fillip to her activities independent of the BRS.
She does not appear to be wasting any time waiting for the next move from the party leadership, like initiation of action against her. Telangana Jagruti leaders said that the decision to open a new office was taken after the present premises became too congested with the swelling crowds each day. Also, the organisation needed better premises to conduct its social media operations and work on regular activities.
An interesting debate is going on in the BRS over Kavitha opening a new office. It is being seen as a hint to what may lie in store in the near future. The purpose for which the new premises would be used will be clear after her father and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responds to her latest outburst against those whom she suspects were working against her interests.