Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple EO files petition in Telangana HC; questions lack of clarity on project

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Executive Officer of Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada, K Vinod Reddy, filed a caveat petition in the High Court against the Rajanna Alaya Parirakshana Samiti to avoid further hurdles in the proposed temple development.

The Samiti president, Pratap Ramakrishna, received a caveat notice from the court. Responding to the notice, Pratap questioned why the temple EO sent a notice through the High Court just a day after Government Whip Adi Srinivas held discussions on the temple’s development.

He stated that it remains unclear whether the Vemulawada Temple Development Authority (VTDA) is overseeing the expansion works, or if the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department is executing the constructions, or if they are being carried out under the temple EO’s supervision.

Pratap said there is no clarity on who is managing the development works at Rajanna Temple, and therefore, he does not understand how the EO could file a caveat petition. He added that they, too, would pursue the matter in court.